Custom WWE Championship Front and Center for Eagles Super Bowl Parade

The Philadelphia Eagles got to celebrate their history-making Super Bowl win on Thursday as they brought their hometown city a parade they’ve been waiting for 52-years to witness. The celebration was packed with costumes, beer, speeches, buses, dancing, and of course, the Eagles’ custom-made WWE Championship.

While the Lombardi trophy is traditionally the prize NFL players flash to their adoring city, Eagles player seemed just as enthusiastic to show off their Championship belt.

The Eagles have their custom WWE Championship belt and they’re ready for the parade pic.twitter.com/sB7cnTy4S9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE! The Philadelphia Eagles have started on their Super Bowl victory Parade! Vinny Curry was hoisting a wrestling belt as Chris Long rocked his Iverson jersey and fur coat. Oh, and we spotted our first dog mask! MORE: https://t.co/sexf9qjGBp pic.twitter.com/eoOJKAoRAi — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 8, 2018

Fur coat ✅ Throwback Iverson ✅ Belt ✅ Chris Long is the real MVP of the #EaglesParade pic.twitter.com/msPxkRHDhF — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) February 8, 2018

Sending a customized championship belt has become one of WWE’s, or at least one of Triple H’s favorite customs. If a team wins any kind big game or tournament, they can expect a freshly made title within the next couple of hours.

The Eagles are most certainly deserving the extra gold as they were mathematical underdogs not just for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots, but in all 3 of their 2018 playoff games.

Congrats to the Eagles and their fans!