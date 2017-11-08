WWE Releases Unseen Photos of Degeneration X

Earlier this summer, Degeneration X celebrated their 20th anniversary. It’s hard to believe that 2 decades of crotch chopping has already passed, so in the name of nostalgia, WWE.com released a set of never before seen DX photos.

DX Compiled group members and outrageous moments since 1997, so there’s plenty of footage that stayed buried in Vince McMahon’s war chest. However, today, we get a glimpse at the glory days of one of WWE‘s finest faction.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We picked our favorites and admittedly they’re all from the early years of the group (the post-Millineum version was an awkward collection of dad jokes).

Enjoy!

The OG’s

People rarely associate WWE Hall of Famer Rick Rude with Degeneration X. However, he was an original member.

Given his overtly sexual character from WWE’s bygone era, Rude was supplied the perfect veteran presence for the group of young troublemakers.

Say Cheese for Championships

Makes famously held both the European Championship and WWE Championship way back in 1997.

Bus Fires and Denim

Man, who knew John Cena stole Road Dogg’s jorts?

We’re not sure what exactly is going on here, but we do know that 2/3 people in this photo are still alive. Best wishes to you, cameraman!

3 Wise Monkeys

How fitting that this iconic trio strikes this iconic pose. While few would characterize DX as wise, they were certainly impactful.

The New Age Outlaws

With no context, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg look like they’re going a MDMA fueled rave.

The Quintessential

This picture is outrageously good. The image captures the boisterous, in your face, current nature of these 3 all while maintaining their status as legitimate threats in the wrestling world.

T-R-O-U-B-L-E

When Mike Tyson joined DX, the wrestling world stopped. Amidst a capitalistic war with WCW, the addition of Iron Mike to WWE permanently swung momentum to Vince McMahon his army.