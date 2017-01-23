DX Legend Rips Into Fan Over Randy Orton Altercation

As noted this week, Randy Orton was involved in an altercation with a fan named Anthony Martin at a gym in Arkansas. Martin spoke to the media after the incident, and Randy Orton unleashed a vicious response to him on Twitter. Yesterday former WWE D-Generation X star, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, took issue with how Martin handled the situation.

Waltman held nothing back when ripping into Martin on the latest edition edition of his X-Pac 1-2-360 podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Anthony Martin, go f–k yourself! You know, I mean people have headphones on when they’re in the gym and other places for a reason – because they don’t want to f–king talk to anyone,” Waltman said. “I’m not trying to sound like a dick, but I know it’s coming off that way. But you know there’s these things called boundaries. They’re like an imaginary line and you f–king crossed it. Sorry! I know some people are thinking I’m the dick right now for saying it like that.”

Waltman added that apparently Martin thinks “he pays Randy Orton’s bills directly.” The former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion said that he’s grateful for all of the fans’ support, and fans would be grateful for wrestlers destroying their own bodies for their entertainment.

“Nobody owes anyone s–t, OK,” he said. “It’s all about gratitude, and I’m so grateful. But if somebody puts that in my face and tells me they pay my bills, f–k you.”

As a fan, whose side are you on?

We discussed this very issue yesterday on the Over The Ropes podcast.

