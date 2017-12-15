Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson Eyeing 2024 for Presidential Run

Seeing that a WWE Hall of Famer is the current President of the United States a glass ceiling of sorts has been shattered. And The Rock may be sincerely eyeing the White House, just not in 2020.

In an interview with Variety, The Rock spoke candidly about his Commander and Chief ambition. While the idea of Rocky being the President one day started as an internet sensation, it’s a concept that he’s not just willing to humor, but plan for. Citing a packed Hollywood schedule that will keep him busy through 2021, The Rock considers 2024 a legitimate possibility to announce his candidacy.

“I couldn’t do both,” Rocky admitted. “Realistically, as we go into 2018, when you look at my slate as we’re developing and shooting into 2019 and 2020, the slate goes deep into 2021, so it feels like the realistic consideration would be 2024.”

Rock would go on to reveal how all of this Presidential talk began. Fans tossed the idea at him before the 2016 election, and upon seeing they were being earnest, he genuinely began to weigh the idea.

“In that, I knew I had to listen to the people and really, really think about it. That’s where I’m at right now — I’m well aware politics is not the business I’m in, so the best thing I can do is continuing to listen and learn as much as I can,” he said.

Now that it’s public knowledge that Rock is in the infantile stages of a campaign, Rock is holding himself and the political world accountable by tuning in with a keen ear.

I’m continuing to watch our presidency and watch how every new development is handled. I continue to watch our leaders in government, and like all Americans, I continue to be hopeful that our leaders exhibit poise, perspective and the ability to bring our country together during these tough times — which I don’t feel our presidency is currently doing — so that’s where I’m at.”