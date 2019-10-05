Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Returns to WWE in Classic Form for ‘Friday Night Smackdown’ Fox Premiere

As part of WWE’s Smackdown Live premiere on Fox, the introduction of the show back to the realm of regular television, the company brought back many major names to celebrate the moment. This includes Hulk Hogan to follow his return to WWE Raw on Monday, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The latter made his impact right off the top of the show, delivering the electricity in classic fashion while helping to lift up the younger, fresh talent of today’s WWE.

Fox’s Smackdown premiere was going down in Los Angeles, making it easier for The Rock to stop in and celebrate the new home for the show. He made his return to help out WWE Women’s Champion and “The Man,” Becky Lynch. The champ was interrupted at the top of the show by King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin, who didn’t buy all of her talk of being “The Man.” Luckily, The Rock cut him short.

Johnson called Corbin a “broke a– Burger King on crack” in reference to the superstar’s King of the Ring royal attire, giving “The Man” a boost by putting her on the same level as “The Rock.”

He also pointed out that he helped give WWE’s Friday showcase its name 20 years ago, though it had shifted and moved network homes a few times since then.

The segment continued with Corbin interrupting Johnson’s trademark “finally” catchphrase and added that The Rock is no longer “The Great One” in WWE.

“The King says know your roles and shut your mouths,” Corbin said to Johnson and Lynch before taking more grief from the WWE legend.

It continued from there and ended in typical WWE fashion, with The Rock and Lynch teaming up to punish “King” Corbin. This includes Johnson’s trademark moves, the People’s Elbow and the Rock Bottom.

Fans were clearly impressed, with one fan calling Johnson the best in history when it came to the microphone. They were also pleased that he came on the show and helped to put Lynch “over” and pass the torch somewhat.

“BECKY AND THE ROCK WORKINGG TOGETHER YOO THIS IS SURREAL,” one fan wrote.

The way it should be. @TheRock puts @BeckyLynchWWE over big time to kick off the debut episode of #Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/yYmG8k8eUW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 5, 2019

“Thats it. There is no debate anymore. Becky Lynch is the ONE undisputed face of this era,” another wrote.

“[The Rock] could’ve worked with anyone but he decided to work with becky. that woman is so powerful it’s beyond me,” a third Becky Lynch supporter wrote. “[She] deserves this sm, i couldn’t be anymore prouder. she’s earned all this success.”

But in the end, a lot of fans were just happy to see The Rock return once again. It was a heck of a way to kickoff the newest era for WWE’s secondary show.