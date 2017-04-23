WWE Announces Dumpster Match For Raw

Wow, talk about biting off more than you can chew. After being tossed into the dumpster during his first week on Raw, Kalisto has challenged Braun Strowman to a “Dumpster Match” for tomorrow night’s show.

WWE broke the news that Raw GM Kurt Angle has granted Kalisto’s wish and will pit the mosquito against the monster in the battle to see who will end up humiliated at the bottom of a dumpster.

The David v Goliath match-up could turn into a metaphorical dumpster fire, but something tells me it won’t be as cut and dry as Braun burying Kalisto under a pile of garbage in record time.

With only seven days until their match at WWE Payback, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a returning Roman Reigns attempt to exact some revenge on his colossal adversary for being rag dolled inside an ambulance two weeks ago.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain. From tipping a service vehicle to breaking the ring, Braun Strowman has made Raw must-see tv once again as the Monster Among Men seems capable of literally anything.

Well, maybe except for getting the Internet Wrestling Community to cheer against him.

Up next for the WWE is the RAW branded Payback pay-per-view on Sunday, April 30. You can see the entire match card below.

United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys vs Sheamus And Cesaro

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt – House of Horrors Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Austin Aries

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

