Edge and Christian to Induct The Dudley Boyz into WWE Hall of Fame

Now that the Dudley Boyz are headed to WWE’s Hall of Fame, next on the list (aside from getting the tables, of course) is choosing someone to enshrine them. And now, we know who that is.

WWE announced on Wednesday that Bubba Ray and D-Von will be inducted by their iconic rivals, Edge and Christian

The duo that reeks of awesomeness will have the honor of inducting Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 6, from New Orleans, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

This news is only WWE making things official, because just two days ago, Bubba Ray personally asked Edge to do the job when he appeared on Busted Open Radio.

Along with the Hardy’s this pair of tag teams are responsible for some of the most cherished footage in WWE history. In the height of WWE’s hallowed Attitude Era, these 6-men permanently added “T.L.C.” to WWE fan’s vocabularies by competing in some of the most jaw-dropping matches the sport has ever seen.

While Paul Heyman would have been just as good of a choice to induct the Dudleyz, there will be zero arguments made against Edge and Christain.

While the Dudleys started their brand in Heyman’s gritty ECW promotion, it wasn’t until they came to WWE in 1999 that they made their name. Through legendary TLC matches with Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz the Dudleys put tag team wrestling back on the map. With each 3-D through a table, it seemed like another wrestling fan was born. To put it short, The Dudleys are responsible for creating new generations of wrestling fans.

Bubba Ray and D-Von would leave WWE in 2005 only to come back in 2015 to compete with a budding cast of tag team characters like The New Day and The Usos.