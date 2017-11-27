Drew McIntyre Injury Update

During November 18th NXT Takeover: War Games, then NXT Champion Drew McIntyre suffered what looked to be a serious injury to his arm. The Scottish grappler finished the match but the question begged; when will be able to have another one?

According to PWInsider, McIntyre suffered a torn bicep and it will cost him not only the rest of 2017 but a decent chunk of 2018 as well. The current timeline has him coming back in April, hopefully, in time for the NXT Takeover show that preceded WrestleMania.

McIntyre himself tweeted this morning to clear the air and to declare his intentions upon getting healthy.

“Unfortunately I did suffer an injury during my title defense at TakeOver. I’ve dealt with setbacks before. The reality is, I always come back better…There’s a scary thought for whoever is NXT champion come 2018… # TickTock.

McIntyre became NXT Champion on August 19th’s Takeover: Brooklyn III show where he defeated now SmackDown Superstar, Bobby Roode. To add insult to injury, McIntyre would go on to lose his title during the War Games match against Andrade “Cien” Almas.

The 32-year old McIntyre is actually in the middle of his return to WWE. He originally debuted in 2009 and would go on to win an Intercontinental and Tag Team Championship. He was released in 2014 and would go on to have remarkable success as a mercenary for independent wrestling. McIntyre was so impressive that WWE re-signed him in April of this year.