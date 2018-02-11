Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Signs Major Contract with WWE

Dolph Ziggler’s departure from WWE has been a topic of conversation for months now. Before he “quit” WWE in January, the 2-time WWE Champion revealed that he hated his role and would have to make a decision regarding his future with WWE. Well, that decision has been made.

Ziggler has had a tumultuous arch as of late. It genuinely appeared that he would, in fact, leave WWE. But when he won the US Championship at Clash of Champion in December, his exit didn’t seem so obvious. To blur the line between real and fake, WWE inserted him into a storyline that saw him vacate the US Championship and leave the company.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his absence, rumors swirled about what WWE had in store for him once it was time for him to return. So when he made an inconsequential comeback at the Royal Rumble, it was clear that something had changed.

And that something was a new contract with WWE. Apparently, one that was very friendly to the Showoff.

Bin Hamin, the host of The Locker Room podcast, claims to have an inside track on the matter. Here’s what he had to report:

“Here’s the inside scoop that I’ve kinda been told. After Ziggler laid down the title and went away for 30 days, silently came back as #30 in the Rumble, and then tossed out kinda useless. He was already kinda two feet out the door, and it was at the 11th hour that they made him another offer he can’t refuse,” he said.

That offer, according to Hamin, came packed with goodies for Dolph Ziggler.

“Big money, and the fact that, now that he’ll stay, he’s willing to put anybody over, do jobs – whatever, on TV, and he can leave after his matches, he doesn’t need to stick around the arena, and he can take outside projects as long as they don’t conflict with his schedule. Kinda the sweetheart deal, you know, I’m willing to stay a little bit longer because you met my price,” he said.

A monster contract like this would explain WWE’s wonky booking of Ziggler. Even though the Show Off was lamenting his role as the mid-card gatekeeper, it sounds like he’ll be doing the exact same job but for more money and freedom.

What that means for his 2018 is anyone’s guess. At this moment, Ziggler is slotted to fight Baron Corbin at SmackDown next week for a spot in Fastlane’s WWE Championship match. At this point, that SmackDown qualifying match is impossible to handicap and should be considered a toss-up. Win or lose, it looks like Ziggler will be a part of WWE for the next few years.

[H/T StillRealToUs]