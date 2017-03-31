Diamond Dallas Page On Goldberg Getting What He Deserves

In an interview promoting his fitness program, DDP Yoga, WWE Hall of Fame nominee, Diamond Dallas Page spoke to Ring Rust Radio about the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as well as his thoughts on Goldberg‘s recent run with the WWE. When asked about Goldberg and his recent success, Page spoke candidly about his former WCW friend and foe.

“Goldberg worked for eons on the football gridiron,” he said. “This son of a gun, he worked his ass off. And then he worked his ass off to be as good as he could be in the ring, and he had that something special. Now everyone’s given the chance to see it again at 50, and they are not exposing him in any way. He’s going to have to deliver at WrestleMania, and I believe he will. I believe he will go out there at 50 years old and be out there with The Beast.”

Page continued: “I wouldn’t want to be out there with him. Brock thinks this is real, you know? I wouldn’t want to be out there with The Beast, but if anybody can go with him and just the way Brock does business, I’m so proud of him.

“He gets it because it’s a business. It is entertainment. He is going out there to deliver those promos, and it’s nice for the WCW fan, this is a little bit of payback. Like, push one of our guys right now, really push him. Goldberg came in, and as far as I’m concerned, he got what he deserved: [a] hell of a push.”

Goldberg will defend the RAW Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and rumors are swirling that win or lose, the champ could sign on for a longer deal with the WWE after ‘Mania.

You can find the fully announced WrestleMania card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

