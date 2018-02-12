Dean Ambrose Update Fuels Speculation Concerning Early Return

Dean Ambrose’s surgery to repair a torn triceps would cost the former WWE Champion a significant chunk of time. However, when WWE announced he’d be out 9 months, a possible exaggeration, seasoned wrestling fans knew that WWE may be trying to throw them off the scent. Well, new information just surfaced that suggests Ambrose could be on track for an early return.

PWInsider reports that Ambrose was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, the site of his December surgery and WWE orthopedic headquarters. While it’s certainly possible that Ambrose was there just for a routine check-up, some believe that this is a sign he may be on track for a surprise comeback.

Upon news of his surgery, original outlooks had Ambrose turning within 4-6 months, making a WrestleMania a distinct possibility. However, when WWE said he’d be out 9 months, fans’ reactions ranged from shocked to skeptical.

WWE.com’s article on the matter would go on to spill the grisly details of Ambrose’s injury:

“He tore some of the distal triceps tendons where it attaches to the forearm bone, called the olecranon,” Dr. Dugas told WWE.com. “He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue — all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow.”

For those that will remember, last year, WWE tagged Braun Strowman with a 9-month prognosis after a similar injury. Despite getting hurt in April, Strowman made his big comeback in July, shaving a full 6 months off of WWE’s forecast.

While we’re sure Strowman worked incredibly hard to get back early, his “premature” return would be miraculous by most medical standards. Given that a torn triceps typically takes 6 months to heal in the worst of circumstances, it appears that WWE could be fleecing us yet again.