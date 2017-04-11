Dean Ambrose Has Been Moved To RAW

The Intercontinental Championship is now on Raw!

Only ten minutes into the Superstar Shake-up and Monday nights have already picked up some huge accusations. The Miz as Maryse kicked off Raw announcing that they had joined team Red. The duo came out in full Cena/Nikki Bella gear to continue their trolling of the WWE Universe. Their fun quickly came to an end when Dean Ambrose showed up to crash the party.

Ambrose said he was thrilled to see some familiar faces on Raw and continued to pretend to be speaking with Cena and Nikki Bella until Miz foolishly gave away his true identity, which led to a Dirty Deeds from Ambrose.

Ambrose’s arrival to Raw marks the first time since the 2016 brand split that all three members of The Shield have been on the same roster at the same time. Could we see a mini-Shield reunion before tonight’s Superstar Shake-Up comes to a close?

With the IC championship on Raw, we have to assume the United States Championship will be moved to Smackdown. Kevin Owens is currently the owner of said championship. If he were to get moved, it would undo all of the build-up towards an eventual Triple H heel stable.

It’s also possible Owens could lose the championship tonight to someone that would get traded to Smackdown tomorrow.

