DDP Makes Sincere Pitch to Bring Hulk Hogan Back to WWE

It’s been nearly two and half years since WWE excommunicated Hulk Hogan for his barrage of racial slurs. Even though WWE reasserted their stance last week, Hall of Famer and Hogan friend, Diamond Dallas Page, believes Hogan has atoned for his sins.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, DDP took the stand for Hogan’s morality.

“To me, at some point Hulk [Hogan] has to come back,” Page said “I’m hoping that gets seen on the WWE side, because [I’m] a big Hulk Hogan fan. He was really one of the guys who was instrumental in helping me get up to that spot as the top guy. Because he believed in me, and when I won the World Title that night of the match he was in there: me, Flair, Sting, and Hogan,” he said.

DDP would continue and make the most emphatic endorsement to date that The Hulkster should come back home.

“Hulk, he’s spent his time,” Page said. “I don’t think anybody believes that Hulk – in anyway – has any racist bone in his body. Bottom line is he’s a good man and I hope to God he gets to come back.”

DDP’s deposition comes just a few days after WWE confirmed their stance against Hogan’s return.

“At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision,” said WWE in a statement to the Washington Post.

Depending on where you stand on the Hogan controversy, you won’t have to worry about him appearing in WWE in the immediate future. The 64-year old icon doesn’t seem to know when or if WWE will allow him to return, but he seems optimistic that it will one day happen.

“I don’t know if they want me back,” Hogan said. “I think the fans want me back. I think that I’m part of that company from the ground up. Triple H I know is a huge fan of the guys that gave their blood, sweat and tears and their personal life to make this happen. I know Triple H would love to see me back on the inside again,” Hogan told the Washington Post.

Hogan would even allude to actually competing in the ring once again, but given his litany of orthopedic issues, advanced age, and the unavoidable fact he’s still banished from WWE, we don’t expect the Hulk to get another match.

Wrestler or not, DDP and thousands of fans await Hogan prodigal return to WWE. Chances are, it will happen, but not before WWE knows they can benefit from it.