Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reportedly Wanted by Police for Attacking Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts

Harry Smith, known as Davey Boy Smith Jr. and son of the British Bulldog, is being sought after by the New Orleans Police Department for battery following an incident that took place the night before WrestleMania 34.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the incident involved Smith throwing coffee in the face of WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts while at theWrestleCon fan convention.

“The NOPD is investigating a simple battery incident that occurred on April 7, 2018 in the 500 block of Canal Street,” a police department rep told The Sheet. “The victim told police that at about 11 a.m., he was signing autographs at the location when he was approached by a known subject, later identified as Harry Smith (DOB: 08-02-1985). The victim told police he attempted to shake hands with Smith, at which time a verbal argument ensued. Smith then allegedly threw a cup of coffee at the victim’s face and fled the scene. No major injuries were reported by the victim.”

Smith addressed the incident during an interview with WrestleZone within hours of it taking place. He said an argument between the two started after Roberts refused to apologize making comments about Smith’s deceased father in various interviews, which Smith took offense to.

Smith said he approached Roberts’ table at the convention wanting an apology, but the WWE Hall of Famer declined. As a response, Smith challenged him to step outside the building to settle their differences with a fight, but Roberts responded by saying “F— off.”

Smith admitted during the interview that he threw the coffee and that Roberts’ daughter retaliated by wanting to start a fight.

“Jake and his daughter were acting inappropriate and wanted to start a scene,” Smith told the website.

The penalty for battery in the state of Louisiana can be six months in prison and/or a $1000 fine, according to The Sheet’s Ryan Satin.

Smith began wrestling at an early age and was trained by his father and his uncle Bruce Hart. He first signed with WWE in 2006 and was part of the company’s main roster from 2007-11 as DH Smith. He won both the WWE and World Tag Team Championships alongside Tyson Kidd as part of the Hart Dynasty.

He’s been wrestling for Japanese promotions, primarily New Japan Pro Wrestling, since 2012. He and former WWE Superstar Vance Archer (now Lance Archer) wrestle as Killer Elite Squad tag team and have won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships three times.