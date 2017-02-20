WWE Releases Details For Upcoming Payback Pay Per View

WWE will be holding this year’s Payback pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 30th at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. This will be a RAW exclusive event. Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, New Day, Bayley, Big Cass and Enzo Amore, Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus and Sasha Banks are advertised to appear at the event.

Tickets start at $25 and will be available at ticketmaster.com beginning Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Payback will be RAW’s first pay per view coming out of Wrestlemania 33.

The statement released from the WWE included the following:

“Now in its fifth year, WWE Payback has turned into one of WWE’s most exciting events. Previous editions have featured such classic matchups as The Shield vs. Evolution and Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles. What will Team Red have in store for this year’s event when it debuts in the Bay Area?”

