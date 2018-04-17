Daniel Bryan Begs WWE to Leave Him Alone During Superstar Shake-Up

Now that Daniel Bryan is back, it would make sense for WWE to put him on their biggest show, right? Well, Daniel Bryan just formally requested to be left alone during the Superstar Shake-Up.

WWE will host the second ever Superstar Shake-Up on this week’s episode of RAW and SmackDown. Big names have been implicated in a swirl of rumors, but Daniel Bryan is here to play rumor killer.

In an interview with WWE.com, Bryan begged decision makers to let him stay with the Blue Brand.

“Listen, I don’t know who’s pulling the strings here, I know Paige is the new GM of SmackDown Live. This is my plea, my PLEA: Keep me on SmackDown Live. I bleed Team Blue. I don’t want to be on Raw. I don’t want to be going for the championship of the universe. Do you know how silly that is? I don’t want to be champion of the universe, I want to be the world champion. I want to wrestle AJ Styles, I want to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura; I want all those guys to stay on SmackDown so SmackDown can be the best show in the universe,” he said.

We have to admire Bryan’s commitment! It would be understandable for him to want to be on WWE’s Monday Night flagship—afterall, he’s arguably the most popular star in the company. However, Bryan is happy to stay where he is and make SmackDown the preview WWE show.

We dig it.

On top of being selfless, it’s actually smart for Bryan to want to stay on Tuesdays. Bryan has only had one match in the last three years, and while we’ve never taken a bum ourselves, wrestling seems like the wrong sport to go from 0-60 mph. Given his medical history, it’s best for everyone for Bryan to wade back into the waters of his demanding craft. Take your time D-Bry!

We’re willing to bet WWE grants his request, too. By all indications, Bryan looks to be safe on SmackDown, but there will be big names to move on Monday and Tuesday night. Names like Seth Rollins, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, even Roman Reigns have all been implicated in Shake-Up rumors.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

