Social Media Overjoyed by Daniel Bryan’s Return to Wrestling

CBS Sports broke the news on Tuesday that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan had been officially cleared to return to action by WWE doctors.

As soon as the news broke, wrestling fans across social media rejoiced.

This makes me so crazy happy https://t.co/dcMvnIuGtf — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 20, 2018

The news of Daniel Bryan being cleared for in ring action has made Wrestling twitter explode. THIS IS WHY I LOVE WRESTLING!! — Kyle (@DeathByDunne_) March 20, 2018

Welcomeback american dragón yes yes yes yes @WWEDanielBryan — GABRIEL GIL (@carlosgil316) March 20, 2018

Bryan must be so happy,and I’m so happy for him. — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 20, 2018

DANIEL BRYAN CAN WRESTLE AGAIN HELL FRICKEN YEA pic.twitter.com/K55pUJ4HcT — Keisha Hatchett (@Keishamaze) March 20, 2018

I’m either dreaming or this is real 😍 #wwe #danielbryan @WWEDanielBryan @WWE such a teenage hood inspiration 💯❤️ i’m so psyched!!! go get um Bryan!!! pic.twitter.com/xx0U7OjAva — Ruhul Amin (@ruhulamin2001) March 20, 2018

YYYYYEEEEEESSSSS!!!!! This is amazing news get in there we get our man back. Oh I’m so happy for you @WWEDanielBryan oh my goodness this is the best news I’ve heard in weeks. I can’t wait to see you back where you belong in the ring…as a competitor 😇😇😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Daniel(SDMN) (@TheYOLOArtist) March 20, 2018

Man, oh man. I am so happy for the boy @WWEDanielBryan — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) March 20, 2018

WWE released the following statement minutes after CBS’ report.

“Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon. After enjoying numerous championship runs, battling in legendary rivalries as both a singles and tag team competitor and sparking the epic “Yes!” Movement, Bryan was forced to make an emotional decision to retire from competition in February 2016. Later that year, he became the SmackDown LIVE General Manager, where he has continued to be an active part of the blue brand.”

Following a lengthy injury recovery in 2015, Bryan returned to action in December of that year to compete in the Royal Rumble match. He went on to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31. But in the following weeks he suffered another concussion after hitting his head on the announcer’s table during a match with Sheamus. On Feb. 8, 2016, Bryan announced his retirement in front of a live Monday Night Raw crowd in Seattle, Washington (his home state).

Despite his retirement, Bryan didn’t stay off of television for very long. He was brought in as the General Manager of SmackDown Live following the brand split in July 2016 and has been an authority figure on the show ever since.