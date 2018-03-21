Details on Daniel Bryan’s Comeback and Schedule

When Kevin Owens painted the ring apron with Daniel Bryan’s flesh, there was no doubting that the SmackDown GM’s return to WWE action was legitimate. But now, the question begs: what will Bryan’s comeback look like?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter just unloaded a swath of details concerning Bryan’s jubilant return. Per their report, WWE may have green-lit Bryan’s return weeks ago and there was word making rounds backstage on RAW that Bryan would be involved in the Shane McMahon WrestleMania match.

But past April 8th, Bryan is free to compete as much as he and WWE like. That doesn’t mean he’ll be working Ironman matches with AJ Styles or even that he’ll work as a full-time Superstar, but apparently, he has clearance to do so. The 36-year old previously mentioned he’d prefer to work a lighter schedule if he was ever cleared, and that may be the best course of action in 2018.

Even more, Bryan also vocalized his intentions to leave WWE once his contract expires in September. However that was before he got WWE’s blessing to return, and now the expectations are for him to remain with the company.

As of now, we can bank on Bryan teaming with Shane McMahon to avenge their respective beatdowns from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, thanks to the gratuitous damage he and Shane both received, they could easily miss next week’s episode of the Blue Brand. However, when they do return, expect that WrestleMania match to be booked in the same instant.

For what it’s worth Bryan looked great as he zoomed around the ring on SmackDown. With a slew of corner dropkicks and his patented YES kicks, it looks like Bryan hasn’t lost a step. As good as he looked, he’ll likely be folded into WWE programming over the next few months. But by SummerSlam, it’s not crazy to imagine him chasing a WWE title.