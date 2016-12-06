Colts Punter Gets Shoutout From WWE Legend Scott Hall

The Indianapolis Colts took the New York Jets to the woodshed last night with a 41-10 victory on Monday Night Football. To longtime wrestling fans, the game resembled one of those old school NWO beatdowns that used to close out episodes of WCW Monday Night RAW.

While Andrew Luck didn’t spray paint Colts over any Jets paraphernalia, Indy punter Pat McAfee did pay tribute to one of the NWO’s founding members with his Razor Ramon-esque post-punt celebration after a magnificent punt pinned the Jets inside their own 5-yard line. McAfee delivered a royal wave to the crowd, then hit Hall’s signature pre-and post-match move.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true..bad times don’t last, but bad guys do”..Shoutout @SCOTTHALLNWO, you’re the man.. Cheers 2 a great win https://t.co/q2sa9dKze7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 6, 2016

Thanks for the love Pat https://t.co/shCsroAC0O — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) December 6, 2016

I always thought of kickers as the X Pacs of the NFL, but Pat McAfee may just be the exception.

