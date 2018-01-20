Update on CM Punk’s Future with UFC and Dana White

Having kept out of the spotlight since his unsuccessful UFC debut in September 2016, CM Punk’s MMA future has seemingly been up in the air for a while now.

With fights remaining on his UFC contract, the question has been whether Punk would continue to fight on the big stage that is the world’s biggest MMA promotion, whether he’d try his hand with a smaller company, or whether he would ultimately return to professional wrestling in some fashion.

UFC President Dana White was asked about Punk’s future recently by the New York Post, and he had the following to say about the former WWE champion.

“I like that guy. He’s a good dude,” White said. “He wants one more. He wants to get another shot. I’m going to give it to him.”

Punk’s most recent appearance for UFC came at UFC 218 when he came to support one of his training partners. There had been reports at the time that Punk and White were going to sit down to discuss his future at that point, but that didn’t come to pass.

Clearly there’s no timeline set for Punk’s return, but White sound emphatic that he will give Punk another shot in the UFC’s octagon. As Punk continues to train in Milwaukee, this has got to be good news as his debut didn’t go anywhere near as planned.

On the professional wrestling front, a Punk return to WWE seems unlikely. Though a return would probably be one of the biggest surprises WWE could pull off, legal problems remain in the way stemming from Punk’s accusations that the WWE medical team did not handle his injuries properly.

Members of the New Japan Pro Wrestling Bullet Club have been pretty vocal about trying to convince Punk to come in and join the group, which would certainly stir up a lot of interest in WWE’s main global competition. However, ROH and NJPW have had several shows in Punk’s hometown of Chicago in recent years without convincing him to make a return.