CM Punk Expertly Trolls The Internet

Despite leaving the wrestling business in 2014, wrestling fans still clamor for the day when CM Punk steps back into the squared circle once again.

Will it ever happen? As the old adage goes, never say never in the wrestling business. It’s been noted many times before that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Bullet Club has an open invitation for the former WWE champion to join the group whenever he’d like. Yet, the Club has been in Punk’s hometown of Chicago many times since extending that offer, and he still hasn’t taken them up on it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Members of the Bullet Club are promoting a wrestling show of their own this fall, attempting to draw a record independent crowd of 10,000 fans in the process. The tag line for the event is “All In,” and many wrestlers from around the world have been confirming they would be appearing at the event by declaring that they are “all in” on Twitter.

Enter CM Punk on Tuesday night.

Recently, a lot of people have been asking me if I’m “in”… 1/2 — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2018

Punk let that tweet marinade for over 20 minutes before posting this follow-up.

Well played, sir.

It’s no secret that Punk is a gigantic Chicago Cubs fan, so astute fans of the MLB franchise were quick to pick-up on what Punk might be referring to before he confirmed those notions with his second tweet. Cubs players have been using the phrase “In” due to their 2018 tagline of “Everybody In.” However, long time Punk fans turned a blinds eye to the Cubs fans on Twitter and, for a little bit anyway, clung to hope that their hero could be stepping into a wrestling ring once more.

For his part, Punk is still fulfilling his dream in the world of mixed martial arts. After signing a multi-fight deal with UFC back in late 2014, Punk still only has one fight ( a loss) under his belt. Never one to give up, Punk continues to diligently train in Milwaukee for his next opportunity which could come at some point this year.