CM Punk Enters Randy Orton’s Indy Wrestling Twitter Feud

Randy Orton will defend his WWE Championship in Chicago this Sunday against Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash. One Chi-town native who may not be cheering for The Viper is former WWE Champ, CM Punk.

Punk took to Twitter today to comment on the most interesting feud in the WWE–Randy Orton vs the Internet. Orton caused a Twit-storm this weekend when he RKO’d the Indy Wrestling scene on Twitter. During a break from the WWE tour, Orton bragged about “putting asses in seats” and getting paid big bucks while Indy wrestlers kill them selves with a bunch of dives and flips at “some armory.”

The Indy vs WWE style conversation has been a constant argument between wrestling fans for years. Die hard fans of Indy wrestling believe most of the high paid WWE stars “can’t actually wrestle,” while WWE fans believe the Indy guys are just “glorified acrobats” who can’t make in the WWE.

Ricochet, an indy wrestler who had the template match for everything Randy was railing against with Will Oespray in 2016, took to Twitter.

“I just love wrestling, every type. Wish more people were this way. It’s an amazing art that I’ve been blessed to make a living from.”

Punk, who built his legend in the indy scene, responded with what appears to be shot at Orton.

“Others will always try to project their own insecurities on you. Happiness is priceless.”

I just love wrestling, every type. Wish more people were this way. It’s an amazing art that I’ve been blessed to make a living from. — King Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 15, 2017

Other will always try to project their own insecurities on you. Happiness is priceless. 👇🏼👊🏻 #mondaymotivationorsomeshit https://t.co/mSHskObAUT — Coach (@CMPunk) May 15, 2017

Orton last tweeted about CM Punk after Punk’s devastating UFC debut loss, stating, “He’s got bigger balls than most #Respect.”

It’s possible Punk was simply quoting something he read on the back of a tear-off motivational calendar and not speaking directly, but considering Orton is the one projecting here, this appears to be a shot at the current WWE Champion.

Punk’s tweet had many, myself included, just happy to see the Second City Savior even paying attention to a wrestling conversation. Now if we can only get him back on WWE TV.

