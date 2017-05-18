CM Punk Offered $1 Million To Wrestle In UK Tournament

Could CM Punk actually be considering stepping back into the ring? The Sun is reporting that 5 Star Wrestling promoter Daniel Hinkles is offering former WWE Champion CM Punk ONE MILLION DOLLARS to enter 5 Star’s 128-man tournament.

“We’ve been trying to contact CM Punk on and off for well over a year. We wanted him on the first show we did in Edinburgh in 2015. I’ve tried going through friends in the industry, I’ve gone through his website and sent dozens of emails but the opportunity has never been this big. We want to offer CM Punk $1 million dollars (£770,000) to come and join the 5 Star Wrestling tour starting June 10th. It’s a genuine offer. We’d love to hear back from the man himself. We want to do this with him.”

The 5 Star promoter continued, “It doesn’t get more credible than CM Punk. We all know that if he ever comes back to wrestling it will be one of those epic moments – I want that to be with 5 Star Wrestling, right here in the UK. A common saying in the wrestling world is that the UK has the best fans, well how about we give them the biggest moments too. We are hugely ambitious. When we ask the fans who they want to see, CM Punk’s name is on everybody’s wish list and we’re willing to spend big to make it happen. I know he is seemingly focused on MMA at the moment and this wouldn’t have to end that, but wrestling is in his blood and $1 million has to be worth thinking about.”

Punk left the WWE in 2014 and has been critical of the business ever since his WWE sudden exit. A few months after his wrestling departure, the Straight Edge Savior signed a deal with the UFC that led to one pay per view fight against Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

After his brutal first round loss, fans have been anxiously awaiting to see what Punk‘s next move would be. With his mixed martial arts career seemingly on hold the former WWE Champion is currently starring as a cast member on MTV‘s reality show, The Challenge.

Ring of Honor’s Matt Jackson made another intriguing invite to Punk earlier this year when he asked him to join the Bullet Club. “I talk to Punk, he’s my buddy. We text every now and then. But I told him ‘whenever you want to come back, please text me, and somehow we’ll make this work out.’ I would love to work with Punk, he’s one of my favorites of all time. What a great talker. That’s the one thing missing from the indies, is guys who can talk like Punk.”

Will Punk actually turn down $1 million dollars for a few week’s work? We’ll find out soon as 5 Star’s 128-man tournament begins on June 10th.

