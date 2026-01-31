Classic Professional Wrestling Star Dead at 81: RIP to Bobby Duncum Sr.

The world of sports entertainment is morning one of the stars of the ’70s and ’80s.
Bobby Duncum Sr., age 81, has died. Details on the former AWA and NWA mainstay are unclear as of press time. However, WWE and non-profit organization Cauliflower Alley Club both confirmed his passing.
Duncum held multiple titles under the NWA banner during pro wrestling’ territory era, including the NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship, NWA Brass Knuckles Championship and multiple tag team titles. With the American Wrestling Association, he was a member of Bobby Heenan’s Heenan Family stable and was a one-time AWA World Tag Team Championship holder with stablemate Blackjack Lanza
He was also the father of late WCW/AJPW wrestler Bobby Duncum Jr. The younger Duncum, a member of the stable West Texas Rednecks, died on Jan. 24, 2000, from a drug overdose.
Read WWE’s full statement on Duncum Sr.’s death below:
WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Duncum Sr. has passed away.
One of the most feared villains of the territories, the rugged cowboy from Austin, Texas, was as tough as they came. A graduate of West Texas State University, the same institution that produced Dusty Rhodes, The Funk Brothers and many other icons, Duncum was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1967 NFL Draft and played four pro games in 1968.
Carrying on the great tradition of Texas football stars turned pro wrestlers, Duncum entered the ring and became infamous for his wild street fights and brutal battles against WWE Legends like Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund. He was also a member of the iconic Heenan Family, led by WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, in the AWA.
WWE extends its condolences to Duncum Sr.’s family, friends and fans.