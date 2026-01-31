Classic Professional Wrestling Star Dead at 81: RIP to Bobby Duncum Sr.

The world of sports entertainment is morning one of the stars of the ’70s and ’80s.

Bobby Duncum Sr., age 81, has died. Details on the former AWA and NWA mainstay are unclear as of press time. However, WWE and non-profit organization Cauliflower Alley Club both confirmed his passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the legendary Bobby Duncum, who has passed away at the age of 81. Bobby’s unique voice, toughness, dedication, and contributions to the sport left a lasting mark on professional wrestling. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YZJbAqyw2T — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) January 21, 2026

Duncum held multiple titles under the NWA banner during pro wrestling’ territory era, including the NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, NWA Macon Heavyweight Championship, NWA Brass Knuckles Championship and multiple tag team titles. With the American Wrestling Association, he was a member of Bobby Heenan’s Heenan Family stable and was a one-time AWA World Tag Team Championship holder with stablemate Blackjack Lanza

He was also the father of late WCW/AJPW wrestler Bobby Duncum Jr. The younger Duncum, a member of the stable West Texas Rednecks, died on Jan. 24, 2000, from a drug overdose.

Read WWE’s full statement on Duncum Sr.’s death below: