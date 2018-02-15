Spoiler for WWE’s Clash of Champions Main Event

Clash of Champions will be WWE‘s final pay-per-view of 2017 and despite it still being nearly a month away, the SmackDown show’s main event has already been decided. Here’s one more spoiler warning for you.

According to PWInsider, AJ Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal at the December 17th in Boston, Massachusetts. AJ Styles shocked the WWE Universe earlier this month by capturing the title from Mahal during a pre-taped episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England. Clash of Champions would mark Mahal’s requisite re-match.

For Jinder, this comes as near career-saving news. Over the past month, some ominous developments have manifested that indicated Mahal’s time in WWE’s main event was terminal. His heavily marketed prodigal return to India was minimized as WWE canceled some of their shows in New Dheli. It was believed that Mahal would enter the Asian tour as WWE Champion and even after he lost to AJ Styles, the common sentiment had him winning it back in front of his “home crowd.” However, instead of Styles, Mahal will face Triple H at the event.

Even worse, his WWE Championship re-match was originally scheduled for Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown but WWE has since moved in a different direction. However, with Mahal getting another shot at Clash of Champions, he and his fans can take a cathartic exhale.

At first glance, it may seem that Styles will easily walk away with a victory. However, WWE and Mahal have teased (on multiple occasions) a WrestleMania match between John Cena and Jinder Mahal. Despite what fans may think of the Modern Day Maharaja, WWE did allow him to be a Champion for nearly half of 2017, indicating they-they do favor the 31-year old.

For Styles, has been rumors to be attached to Shinsuke Nakamura for WrestleMania which leaves WWE with a simple decision to make: do they want Styles/Nakamura or Cena/Mahal at the New Orleans show for the WWE Championship. We shall see.