Former WWE Diva Delivers Quadruplets Over the Weekend

Former WWE Diva Christy Hemme is a new mother. Times four.

The former Diva Search winner gave birth to quadruplets (three boys and a girl) on Friday. We had previously reported that Hemme was expecting the quadruplets this month, as she revealed the news via social media. It was also known publicly that she was going to need some kind of procedure during delivery due to a medical complication. Thankfully, all appears to be well.

The birth of the four babies was revealed on Christy’s social media.

Welcome to the world my sweet Hemme, Jagger, Quinn and Sunni. You are SOOOOOO LOVED. I am forever changed with the journey you have taken me on and I am excited to continue growing with you my loves! 🌼🌻🌸🌾🧚🏼‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/6H4ewS58DF — Christy (@hemmepowered) January 7, 2018

Surgery went extremely well! Christy and all 4 babies are safe! pic.twitter.com/OI11LPwNAp — Christy (@hemmepowered) January 7, 2018

Interestingly, Hemme’s first child, born in 2015, was also born on January 6. So all five of her children will have the same birthday.

Hemme rose to national prominence in 2004 when she won the WWE’s Diva Search competition. She stayed with the company until 2006. During that time, she also famously posed for Playboy magazine (2005). Following her exit from WWE, Hemme worked for TNA Wrestling until 2016.

From all of us here at Pop Culture, congrats to Christy and her husband, Charley Patterson, on the birth of their four new children.