Chris Jericho Blamed In Scary “Kill List” School Story

News 13 in Orlando reports that a middle school student in Poinciana, Florida brought a “kill list” to class earlier this week. According to a Sheriff’s Office report, the list was inspired by “The List” made famous by WWE Superstar Chris Jericho,.

The “kill list” reportedly included most of the kids on the school football team, saying the troubled student wanted to shoot them. The Sheriff’s Office incident report noted that deputies contacted the family of the student who created the list and they claimed the boy got the idea from watching WWE and mimicking Jericho, who “keeps a list of people he dislikes.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A 14-year-old does not just write a list because it’s just a list. We’re not in kindergarten, saying, ‘This kid is not my friend anymore.’ He literally knew what he was doing,” Michelle Spangler said, whose 14-year old twins attend the school.

The family said the boy had no intention of harming anyone but the incident led to parents keeping their kids out of school after the report came out. The school sent out an automated call to parents and guardians saying, “We are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that proper measures are taken.”

In a statement, a school spokesperson said, “These concerns are all based on rumors, and we are not going to proliferate these rumors any further.”

This is certainly not the first time Pro Wrestling has been under fire because of the actions of one of their audience members. WWE has been blamed for the death of children who were attempting wrestling moves on multiple occasions.

While Jericho’s list may have been an inspiration for this troubled child, anyone whose seen the WWE’s United States Champion discuss his List can tell it is all done in good humor. He’s never once used the word “kill.” In fact, the most threatening thing he’s ever promised was that the people named on the list would get “it.”

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW / CM Punk Responds To The Rock / Rock Comments On WWE’s Unhappiness With CM Punk Stunt