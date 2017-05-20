Chris Jericho Speaks Out On The Death Of Chris Cornell

Chris Jericho is currently out rocking the road with his band, Fozzy. He took a break to speak with Loudwire about the sudden passing of Soundgaren lead singer, Chris Cornell. Jericho, who has a pretty powerful voice himself, said there may never be another like Cornell.

“It blows my mind that four out of the five big five grunge band singers have passed away. I always liked Soundgarden the best out of all them because of the vocals. He was basically a heavy metal singer. No one ever really sounded like Cornell and no matter what projects he did whether he was singing and belting it out or doing a song like ‘Like a Stone’ from Audioslave where it was more introspective, his tone and his power and range were unlike anybody else. I don’t know if Cornell influenced my vocals per se, but there is some similarities there. He’s one of those guys where whenever I hear him sing it’s like, ‘Oh, what a great, great singer’ — just a beautiful, powerful, kick you in the f–king face type of a voice, which is very rare because nobody’s really sang like him before. Maybe nobody ever will.”

On Thursday morning, Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky spoke with TMZ to explain that she had a conversation with the former Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman during soundcheck before he took the stage in Detroit on Wednesday. She claims that there were no signs that Chris was contemplating killing himself and no indication that he was depressed.

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday morning. His representative, Brian Bumbery, said in a statement that his passing was “sudden and unexpected,” and that Cornell’s family will be “working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.”

Cornell’s band, Soundgarden – which was based out of Seattle – found success in the ’90s grunge era. The group’s hit singles included “Black Hole Sun,” “Spoonman” and “The Day I Tried to Live.” In 1997, the band split and Cornell released five solo albums. Four years after Soundgarden broke up, Cornell formed Audioslave, releasing three albums with the band before the group split in 2007.

