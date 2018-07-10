Chris Jericho Reveals Personal Issues With Scott Hall

Like any other work environment, professional wrestling is susceptible to bad relationships. And it sounds like Chris Jericho and Scott Hall definitely had one.

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Y2J discussed a rumor that he and the WWE Hall of Famer didn’t get along when they were coworkers. Jericho not only confirmed their beef but shared a detailed account of why they were never cool.

“Those guys are very sarcastic, and almost kind of bullying in a way. I did things my way with my group of guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Benoit and those kinds of guys,” Jericho said.

Jericho and Hall shared the WCW locker room for a few years and even their simple backstage interactions were inflammatory.

“Scott Hall came up to me and told me that nobody was coming to see me, get in there, do your 5-10 minutes and get out. No one wants to see you. I remember thinking, wow, what an a—hole. Why would you say that? I told Chris Benoit that, and Benoit was already furious with Scott Hall after Hall pissed on Chris Benoit’s cowboy boots by the urinals. He just leaned over while they were both pissing and he leaned to the side and pissed on his boots,” he said.

Jericho says that Hall would undercut talent and threaten to end their pushes “with one phone call.” Hall’s targeting of Jericho was so bad that Y2J had to get advice from a veteran.

“Scott Norton, who is a friend of mine from my time in Japan said to me that if you don’t say something to him next time he bullies you then I am going to say something and I will bully you. Either you do something about it or I will. If you do something about it and he wants to cause anything then I got your back,” he said.

As expected, Hall would soon fire more insults at Jericho.

“When Scott made another comment I went up to Hall and said to never f—ing talk to me like that again, you understand me? I told him that there was no rib, or no joke, don’t ever f—ing talk to me like that again. He would tell me to calm down and that he was just joking, ‘geez Jericho, can’t you take a joke?’ I looked over at Scott Norton and he was just smiling like I did the right thing. That was a Scott Hall for you. He was always like that, which is a shame. He was obviously a great worker and a great performer but no love lost for him even until this day,” he said.

