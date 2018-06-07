Chris Jericho Has Returned to Japan for a Dream Match this Weekend

Chris Jericho has landed in Japan for a highly anticipated match this weekend at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion event.

With this match for New Japan, Jericho continues his high profile free agent run throughout 2018. He wrestled Kenny Omega in one of the best matches of the year back on January 4th at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom event at the Tokyo Dome. The night after that match, he laid the ground work for this weekend’s match against Tetsuya Naito by attacking him at the New Year’s Dash event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since leaving NJPW in January, Jericho has returned to WWE for their RAW 25 and Greatest Royal Rumble events, toured with his rock band Fozzy, returned to NJPW to start building the Naito match further, and now has returned again for the Naito match itself.

Jericho posted the following photo on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Jericho vs. Naito is part of an absolutely stacked card that is typically the second biggest New Japan show of the year, second only to WrestleKingdom. With Naito being the most popular wrestler in New Japan and Jericho a global star, the media and fans all over the world have been anticipating this match for months.

Dominion is being billed a double main event, with the other half being a two out of three falls match between IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and challenger Kenny Omega for the title. The duo has already had three matches over the last year, probably the best series of matches in any company over the last year, and the results stand at 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss for each competitor. The match this weekend will service as a tiebreaker of sorts and possibly see Omega win his first world title.

Another highly anticipated bout is Will Ospreay taking on Hiromu Takahashi. Takahashi just won New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament, of which Ospreay was also part of. Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori in the finals of the tournament in one of the highest rated matches of 2018, so he has a ton of momentum coming into the match with Ospreay. Ospreay also tore it down in the tournament and is one of the top junior heavyweights in the world, so outside of the double main event, this is easily the next most anticipated match on the show.

The big question coming out of Dominion will be if Jericho sticks around New Japan for more dates or leaves the promotion for good to return to WWE later this year. He truly is, in every sense of the word, the top free agent in wrestling.