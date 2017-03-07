Chris Jericho’s WrestleMania Match Announced On RAW

RAW Chicago kicked off with the man who cost Kevin Owens the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane, Chris Jericho.

Y2J told the Chicago crowd they were witnessing the “Resurrection of Jericho.” The WWE grand slam champion said he was angry about being betrayed by his best friend. “He took his knife and he stabbed it into the back of Jericho and he twisted it in, man.”

Jericho then asked Kevin Owens to come out and face him man to man to tell him why. Owens obliged, saying “the truth is, you were never my best friend. Chris you were just a tool and I used you because the night I became Universal Champion Triple H told me that everyone was coming for you and you have to do whatever it takes to stay champion. And I needed that person to have experience and to have been there before, and I needed that person to be gullible. But the moment you accepted that match on behalf of Goldberg you outlasted your usefulness.”

Jericho said costing Owens the Universal Championship was just the beginning of a long and winding road that twists and turns and leads to Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho at WrestleMania.

Owens agreed to the match, saying that while he was promised a rematch for the Universal title whenever he wants one, all he can think about is taking the United States title away from Jericho.

The two then started to brawl before Samoa Joe came to Owens’ aid for a double team effort on Jericho. The double team brought out Sami Zayn with a chair to even the score and chase off the heel tandem.

