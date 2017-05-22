The Welcoming Committee Shock The World At WWE BackLash

The Welcoming Committee is here to stay. No one thought it could be done, but SmackDown‘s female all star squad of Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte took a major loss to Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Natalya at WWE BackLash when Becky tapped out to the Sharpshooter.

Could the loss be leading to a bigger storyline for the fan favorites? It was the first pay per view we’ve seen Charlotte wrestle as a fan favorite in several years and there’s a very good chance it could be the last.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, host Dave Meltzer reported there are opposing views on turning former Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, face.

Meltzer said that some feel the turn was not coming at the right time and its possible it might only last through tonight’s Backlash pay per view.

The turn began several weeks ago during Charlotte‘s Championship match with Naomi when new faction, The Welcoming Committee, attacked both women in the ring. The common enemy forced Charlotte to pair up with Becky Lynch and Naomi for the upcoming ppv. Fans have been receptive of her recent turn, but she’s a much more natural heel. Her ability to command the ire of the audience is only second to Stephanie McMahon.

Turning Charlotte babyface for a short period of time allows Naomi to have a longer run with the Women’s Championship but also adds another layer to an eventual feud between the two.

With Charlotte‘s resume and talent, we have to assume it won’t be long until she is once again carrying the top prize.

SmackDown’s current problem in the women’s division is the lack of babyfaces. With Nikki Bella out, Becky Lynch and Naomi are the only two on the roster. Looking across at The Welcoming Committee its hard to imagine which of those women would be better suited as fan favorites. There’s always a possibility Lana’s new gimmick could be a babyface, but it’s much more likely her history with Rusev will have conditioned fans to view her as a heel.