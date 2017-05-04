Charlotte Flair Victimized By Online Photo Hack

The WWE‘s women’s division has once again been targeted by hackers as nude photos of four time Women’s Champion, Charlotte, have reportedly been leaked online.

The Queen of the WWE took to Twitter to comment on the images saying “Private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the Internet immediately.”

Charlotte will likely not take any heat from the WWE for the hack as the company has uniformly defended other stars who have been victimized by similar attacks.

Last week, Alexa Bliss, shot down rumors of her nude photos being leaked when she stated, “Once again, the risque photos on the internet supposedly of me are bogus. I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately.”

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige was victimized earlier this year when a number of explicit photos and videos were illegally leaked online by a hacker.

Paige gave a lengthy response to her hacked photos and what she had learned from the situation.

“…we are taking this massive negative and making some kind of positive. We wanna bring those people to justice and also take down the ones who are trolls, for lack of a better term.

Bring awareness. Bring help to those who don’t have the tools or the mental strength to do this themselves. To show men and women alike to always think about their future before they do something that may cause a butterfly effect later on in life.

Now I know through all of this is..

No one will make me feel bad about my mistakes, I already know what they are and I already feel bad. But Alberto and I together can also make a change. My mistake could help people’s future.

Think. Before you act.”

Four weeks after the Superstar Shake-Up, Charlotte is now one of the major stars of the SmackDown Live brand. This unfortunate event should in no way set back her momentum as she appears to be in the middle of a major babyface turn to align with Naomi and Becky Lynch.

