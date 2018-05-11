Charlotte Flair Pulled From European Tour for Dental Surgery

Charlotte Flair has had a rough go this week. On top of news breaking of her ruptured breast implant, Flair lost a few teeth in a match with Carmella on Thursday. And WWE just sent her back for repair.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is headed back to America for dental surgery. She was already scheduled for an operated to fix her important, but the 5-time WWE Champion will be under the knife twice in a short period.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s no word on how long Flair will be out, but it’s believed that she’s intent on making it back by SummerSlam. However, nothing has indicated she’ll need tht long, and WWE has yet to rule her out for June 17 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that the injury predates WrestleMania. Not wanting to miss her massive match with Asuka, Flair postponed the surgery. Things were delayed again when WWE wanted Flair to be available for her Backlash match with Carmella. Then per The Observer, Flair pushed back the operation again so she could participate in WWE’s European tour.

Flair reportedly tried to hide the injury, but that didn’t keep her from participating in an ESPN: The Body photo shoot. Apparently, she and ESPN were able to work around the issue.

Flair officially qualified for the second annual women’s MITB ladder match after pinning Peyton Royce on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown. As it stands, only Flair and RAW newcomer, Ember Moon, have punched their tickets for the briefcase bonanza.

If Flair is healthy enough to return for MITB, she can be considered a favorite to nab the suspended briefcase. Her record in pay-per-view events is nearly impeccable and WWE may not be able to resist padding her resume by adding a MITB victory to her name.

However, a bonafide star like Charlotte may not need a briefcase to justify Championship opportunities. Charlotte is already considered to be the greatest female wrestler of all time and MITB could be used better to boost a fledgling star. That was the principal WWE applied last year at least when James Ellsworth Carmella became the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank.