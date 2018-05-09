Charlotte Flair Begins Her Slow Climb Back to the Top

For the first time in quite a while, the Queen of WWE is going through some adversity.

Sunday night at Backlash, Charlotte Flair had a chance to regain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship from Carmella, who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase two nights after WrestleMania to win the title.

Carmella shocked the world at Backlash and retained the title after a clean victory. Most experts had predicted that she would retain, but most thought it would be by some sort of interference (read: Absolution). Instead, she pinned Flair and has been gloating about it ever since. SmackDown featured a backstage interview with Carmella yucking it up about her victory over Charlotte.

Charlotte began her slow climb back to the title by competing with Peyton Royce for a chance to enter the WWE Women’s Money In The Bank match in June. Royce also teased Flair about losing to Carmella before the match, in particular putting up a picture on the titantron of Flair’s disappointed face following the match and mocking her.

It turns out, it’s not smart to mock one of the best wrestlers in the company. Flair made quick work of Royce, dominating her and winning via the Figure Eight to achieve a spot in the women’s Money In The Bank match in just over a month.

Charlotte joins Ember Moon, who qualified on RAW, as the two women who have now punched their tickets into the big match. Six more competitors will be announced over the coming weeks following more qualifying matches on RAW and SmackDown.