Did Charlotte Flair Just Spoil Her WrestleMania Opponent?

Even though WrestleMania gets closer by the hour, a lot of its gargantuan card remains undecided. However, Charlotte Flair may have just taken the matter into her own hands.

At the moment, neither the RAW or SmackDown Women’s Championship is set for WrestleMania. Despite the uncertainty, there’s only one domino that needs to fall before we know everything. As the Royal Rumble winner, Asuka earned the privilege to pick her WrestleMania opponent. However, Charlotte Flair may have just chosen for her.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion said the following on Conversations with Maria Menounos:

“I want to wrestle Asuka, I want to break her streak…We’ve never faced each other, never been in a multi-woman match. I feel her coming from Japan and having her own legacy, and coming from a completely different culture…and then my background, I think it’s definitely a WrestleMania moment, so that’s who I would like to face,” she said.

While Charlotte could be speaking on a strictly personal level, this is professional wrestling — everything they do is a promotion. So while Asuka has yet to officially make her decision, Charlotte appears to be laying the groundwork for as match’s unofficial hype woman.

Charlotte vs. Asuka has been rumored for a few weeks now, but WWE is clearly holding off on making things official. At this moment, current sentiment has Nia Jax finding a way to challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship in New Orleans. This idea was introduced in the most recent episode of RAW where Bliss demanded that Jax gets a spot in the RAW Championship match. When Monday’s show closed it felt like WWE was teasing a Triple Threat Match for Bliss’ title, but that would leave Charlotte without a dancing partner.

Sure, Charlotte’s belt could be put on the line against Becky Lynch or Naomi, but Asuka needs a one on one match. Bliss and Jax have history that dates back to last summer, so their feud is at least logical.

While a match between Asuka and Flair may feel like a hasty development, their potential for a great match should silence any detractors.

