Charlotte Defeats Women’s Champion Naomi On SmackDown

Is there already a new face of the Women’s Division on SmackDown Live?

In only her second week on SmacDown, Charlotte has staked her claim for the blue brand throne with a victory over two time Women’s Champion, Naomi.

The Queen opened tonight’s show demanding a championship opportunity. The four time Raw Women’s Champion was then greeted by the glow of Naomi who told Charlotte that “around here we don’t have queens, we have champions and you’re looking at one.”

“I know what you want. I just hate to see you out here begging like this.” Naomi then attacked Charlotte and threw her out of the ring only for Shane O’Mac to come out and make the non-title match official for later in the evening with the stipulation of a future championship opportunity on the line for the new SmackDown star.

Despite a valiant effort from Naomi, Charlotte picked up a clean victory after hitting the Natural Selection. Unfortunately, the match itself seems to have cooled off most of the heat gained from the original confrontation between Charlotte and Naomi.

The two will meet again with the Women’s Championship on the line next week on SmackDown Live.

