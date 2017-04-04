CBS Sports References The Hardy Boyz After National Championship Game

It appears that everyone is trying to get in on the magic of The Hardy Boyz WrestleMania return to the WWE. After North Carolina defeated Gonzaga in Monday night’s Men’s NCAA Championship game, CBS Sports, home of the NCAA Tournament, tweeted out an image of the North Carolina Tarheels mascot standing on top of a ladder holding up the NCAA Championship with a pile of other college mascots lying in the ring below him.

And if the image wasn’t a clear enough sign that CBS’ social media manager was a fan of the BROKEN brilliance of the Hardys, the tweet sealed the deal.

“Hearts are BROKEN in Gonzaga as UNC has DELETED them from the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, WWE has not been able to completely capitalize on using the BROKEN characters that Matt Hardy created while working in TNA. Impact Wrestling and the Hardys are currently at odds for who owns the trademark of said personas.

Matt and Jeff Hardy made their surprise return to the WWE in signature spectacular fashion, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 33 with crazy moves off big ladder heights, in a Fatal 4-Way that reminded old fans and educated new ones on why the Hardys are true WWE stars.

The Hardys continued their hot streak when they defeated former champions, The Club, on Raw. You can hear the Hardys discuss their monumental return here.

