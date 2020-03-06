Carmella and Corey Graves: What to Know About the WWE Superstars’ Controversial Relationship

Carmella and Corey Graves are one of the most popular couples in WWE right now. However, the relationship started with drama due to Graves being married when the two got together. Graves was separated from his wife at the time, but fans gave the two a hard time for being together. Now that time has passed, fans are seemingly more accepting of their relationship.

Carmella is one of the top female stars in the company. She is a former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, a former two-time WWE 24/7 Champion and won the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania last year. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Carmella No. 7 in the top 100 single female wrestlers in 2018.

Graves is a former pro wrestler who is known for his commentary work on Monday Night Raw and currently Friday Night SmackDown. He was forced to retire from wrestling in 2014 due to his concussion issues.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the relationship between Carmella and Graves.

The Beginning

Back in February, Graves ex-wife, Amy Polinsky took to social media to announce that he was allegedly having an affair with Carmella.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.

She added, “[Carmella] and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

Fans Attack Carmella

Because of what was released by Polinsky, fans went after Carmella. She took part in the pay-per-view event Elimination Chamber shortly after the news broke of the affair and fans started booing her. The one thing about this is Graves was separated from Polinsky months before his relationship with Carmella.

Carmella Claps Back

Carmella had to set the record straight about what’s going on with her and Graves. She was tired of the heat she was getting and she went to social media to fire back at the trolls.

“When they can’t find anything wrong with you, they create it. PERIODTTTTT,” she wrote.

Graves Denies Infidelity

Graves also responded to the cheating to the allegations, and made it clear he didn’t cheat. In an interview back in February, Graves said Polinsky was angry the marriage was not working.

“The story that was making the rounds was not accurate,” Graves explained. “It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation.”

‘First Date’

Carmella and Graves’ relationship was featured on the show Total Divas and in October, she posted a photo of the couple’s “first date.” Carmella wrote: “Totally cheesing because [Corey] and I are on our first date!! Come along with us tonight on an all-new episode of [Total Divas]. All of the whiskey was had.”

Christmas Love

Carmella and Graves got to spend their first Christmas together and she posted a photo kissing each other. In the caption, Carmella wrote,” Had the best week with the best people. Beyond blessed.”

Along with the photo with Graves, Carmella shared photos of her family.

Bring on 2020

Along with spending Christmas together, Carmella and Graves ended the year at each other sides. Carmella posted a photo with Graves on a date during New Year’s Eve and in the caption she wrote, “Bring on 2020.”

It looks like 2020 will be very bright for the happy couple.