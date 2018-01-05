WWE Looking to Sign Popular Performer, Wife of NXT Star

There might be another married couple traveling together on the road with WWE very soon.

According to a report this week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, female wrestling star Candice LeRae could be on her way to WWE, presumably NXT. LeRae is the wife of current NXT star Johnny Gargano.

LeRae has previously performed for NXT in the past as extra talent, and she appeared in this past summer’s Mae Young Classic tournament. In fact, she was one of the most popular performers with the live crowd during the tournament.

This would be a solid signing for WWE if it goes through. LeRae has been wrestling on the independent circuit for many years and already has a steadfast following. With the increased focus on women’s wrestling at both the NXT and main roster level, boosting their roster with more talent and depth is always a good idea. In fact, if they could get her signed in time, having LeRae debut as a surprise in the women’s Royal Rumble would be a great idea.

Meltzer notes in the Observer that LeRae has not yet been signed, but she is currently “going through the process.” She likely will not be working any more independent dates until her status with WWE is finalized.

It’s not known whether LeRae would be paired with her husband, Gargano, on television. As 2018 gets underway, Johnny has a good chance to be one of the focal points of the NXT touring brand and could definitely carry the brand’s featured championship at some point this year. With the title comes more appearances and more touring, so having his wife working for the same company (and possibly on the same tours) as he is away from home more and more would certainly be an added bonus.