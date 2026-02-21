Brutal Kick Leaves USA Network Star’s Tooth Chipped and Nose ‘Messed Up’

A recent USA Network broadcast left a star looking for a dentist and applying more makeup than usual.

Kit Wilson, 31, revealed on the podcast INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet that he had to have dental work done after received a kick to the face from Matt Cardona, 40. The two professional wrestlers had a match the Jan. 2 episode of WWE SmackDown that included a “Broski Boot” from Cardona that landed hard on Wilson’s face, chipping his tooth and damaging his nose.

“Matt Cardona comes out. Fantastic. I’m very excited,” Wilson recalled. “(Matt) messed my nose up. … [It] was this was a mess for two weeks. I had two big boot marks [on my face], which are still faintly there. I’ve chipped my tooth. I went to the dentist.”

Kit Wilson (L) and Matt Cardona (R) wrestle on ‘WWE SmackDown’ from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Jan. 2, 2026. (Credit: WWE / USA Network)

He went on to add to the specific moment post-kick when he realized something was amiss, saying, “I rolled out of the ring, and I had something mouth, and I went to spit it out, and then I realized, ‘This is a tooth!’ I’ve just been to the dentist. I just got a filling because of Matt Cardona.”

The Pretty Deadly member jokingly said he got his revenge on the “toxic” Cardona, saying, “I sent him the bill, though. I emailed him the bill. I found his email and I sent it to him. It was ‘[email protected],’” mocking Cardona former catchphrase when he was the character Zack Ryder. Wilson also went on to say the veteran wrestler had “big clown feet.”

The match in question marked Cardona’s full-time return to WWE after previously appearing as Ryder from 2007 to 2020. INSIGHT host Chris Van Vliet noted that Cardona had said he was “laying in a little extra hard” in this big match to make his moves look good. On Instagram, Cardona responded to Wilson’s interview by writing, “Sorry not sorry.”

In the wake of the bout, Cardona and Wilson have continued to feud on SmackDown.