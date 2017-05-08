Brock Lesnar’s Rumored First Championship Opponent Revealed

Some things are worth the wait and WWE appears to be planning on giving fans waiting to see Brock Lesnar (and the Universal Championship) back in action a BIG reward this summer.

We found out last week Lesnar would be making his first title defense at July’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view. It was revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscribe here) that The Beast will likely face off with The Monster, Braun Strowman.

It was also revealed that the bout would be the first of two, with a rematch set for SummerSlam.

WWE fans completely blistered the Great Balls name on Twitter last week, but a match as epic as Lesnar vs Strowman could be enough to make them forget the absurdity of the pay per view’s name.

It’s being rumored that WWE is mapping out a road to WrestleMania 34 that will feature Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns battling in the main event for the Universal Championship so it’s likely they will be keeping The Beast and The Big Dog out of the same yard until next year.

Strowman has been deservingly been getting a “monster” push as of late, and while it seems unlikely for WWE to put the strap around his waist, a brief title run may be a good test for the big man. I would be much more surprised to see Strowman lose two straight bouts to Lesnar than to defeat him at Great Balls (I can’t believe I’m typing that) and then lose it back at SummerSlam.

Lesnar’s first defense will be coming three months after his victory over Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, thus obliterating the long-standing kayfabe rule of champions having to defend their belt every thirty days.

If a Strowman/Lesnar match is at the other end of the three months, I think we can let the rule slide this one time.

