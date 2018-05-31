Brock Lesnar’s Next Universal Championship Defense Reportedly Set

Without question, Brock Lesnar has the best gig in WWE. A new report asserts this conclusion as it looks like Lesnar will go four months before defending his Universal Championship.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar won’t fight again until the August 19 SummerSlam pay-per-view. For now, Lesnar is set to headline the show, but that is subject to change. His opponent for the Brooklyn blockbuster is still unknown.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We last saw Lesnar April 27 at the Greatest Royal Rumble. After surprising the wrestling world be defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, most believed he’d lose the Saudi Arabian rematch. That didn’t happen, and ever since, WWE’s plans for Lesnar and their top championship have been a mystery.

Lesnar’s future has been the subject of heavy doses of scrutiny this year. On the WWE side of things, it was believed that he’d face Reigns again at Money in the Bank. Another rumor suggested he’d meet Seth Rollins at July’s Extreme Rules. The MITB match was killed by the arrival of Jinder Mahal, and this report may have ended hopes we’d see Lesnar vs. Rollins before SummerSlam.

But it’s Lesnar’s WWE contract and UFC flirtations that have made the most headlines. Conflicting reports have convoluted Lesnar WWE contract situation. Based on the information we have, it may be best to assume that WWE is paying him by appearance this giving him the freedom to pursue a return to UFC.

Right now, Lesnar is still serving a suspension form the octagon after a failed drug test. If Lesnar enters the UFC testing program by June 30, then he’ll finish out his sentence by year’s end and could fight at UFC’s New Year’s event.

This story is developing…