Brock Lesnar Reportedly Could Crash UFC 226

Brock Lesnar’s future is a self-sustaining rumor mill. While most grumblings are WWE-centric, the latest report has significant UFC implications.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s talk that Lesnar appears the July 7 UFC 225 event—specicifally to challenge the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cormier is the incumbent UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at 5’11’ and 205 lbs. The 39-year old hold a record of 20-1-0, and a reputation a vocal supporter of WWE.

Stipe holds UFC Heavyweight Championship, a title that once belonged to Lesnar. The 35-year old from Independence, OH, flaunts an 18-2-0 record and comes in as the much bigger fighter at 6’4″ 24 lbs.

Lesnar’s potential involvement comes as yet another rumor surrounding his summer. Earlier this week, UFC President dropped a few hints about he and Lesnar’s plans.

“Brock’s WWE deal is up at the end of the summer I think and I know he wants to fight so I’m sure we’ll end up getting that figured out,” White told TMZ Sports.

“There’s a lot of options. Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones,” he continued.

The idea of Jones vs. Lesnar is nearly a year old but had to be put on the shelf thanks to Jones failing a drug test. Lesnar too has his own violation and still has six months of a suspension to finish. That clock cannot officially start until Lesnar enters the UFC’s testing pool, making his earliest return coming at UFC’s New Year’s event in 2019—an idea rumors have already attached Lesnar’s name to.

Lesnar’s looming now has the futures of both WWE and UFC on hold. As WWE’s Universal Champion, Lesnar’s sporadic reigns has Vince McMahon’s main event stuck in place. His next appearance is believed to be at the August 19 SummerSlam show, but apparently, that may not happen.

“Lesnar at this point is not confirmed by Vince McMahon for SummerSlam, or any dates for that matter, which is weird since he has the title,” wrote Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “He’s aware and knows about it, it makes sense to expect it, but unless it happened in the last day or two, the green light hasn’t been given for whatever reason.”

At the moment, everything around Brock Lesnar has been made cloudy. His WWE contract is believed to pay him per appearance, and reportedly leaves room for him to chase his UFC ambitions. For now, it looks like Lesnar could have championship bouts in both promotions, further solidifying how rare of an athlete he actually is.