Details on Reported Cause of Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania Altercation

If something felt off about WrestleMania 34’s main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, it wasn’t because you were numb from seven hours of wrestling, it was because Brock Lesnar may have gone rogue.

Monday afternoon a story surfaced about Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon entering a heated exchange directly after Lesnar’s big win. However, the details of that spat have begun to emerge.

According to PWTorch neither, the blood nor the German announce table suplex was approved by Vince Mcmahon or WWE officials. By Brock Lesnar being wholly responsible for both incidents, it’s easy to see how things escalated backstage.

Not too long ago, Lesnar had a similar situation with Randy Orton. towards the end of the match, a menacing elbow crash on Orton’s skull leaving a free-flowing gash. However, that was later to be confirmed as part of the show, but at this moment, the same cannot be said for Roman Reigns.

Lesnar has had a loud Monday as not only is his tussle with Vince McMahon trending but so is his contract status.

Rumors leading into WrestleMania asserted Lesnar’s WWE contract was set to expire after ‘Mania. This amplified the feelings of Lesnar leaving WWE as they coupled with UFC President Dana White’s outward claims that Lesnar’s return to the octagon was imminent.

However, on Monday, WWE.com revealed that Lesnar had indeed signed a new WWE contract.

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced today that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has re-signed with WWE. Lesnar’s next appearance is scheduled for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, where he will compete against Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage Match for the Universal Title at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.

This story is developing…