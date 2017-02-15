Brock Lesnar Makes Huge UFC Announcement

Brock Lesnar has made a decision that could have huge implications for his WWE future. The Beast Incarnate has finally decided to leave the octagon in his rear view mirror. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion notified the UFC that he is retiring from MMA according to a report from Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com.

Lesnar is retiring from the sport with a record of 5-3, with one No Contest. He last fought at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, defeating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision. After the fight it was revealed that Lesnar failed two drug tests related to the fight, having twice tested positive for anti-estrogenic agent Hydroxy-clomiphene. One test was on the day of the fight, while the other was weeks before on June 28th.

Lesnar was suspended for one year and he also agreed to pay a $250,000 fine as part of a settlement with the Nevada attorney general’s office. Lesnar’s victory over Hunt was also overturned into a No Contest.

Despite the suspension, Lesnar was still considered an active fighter and was subject to random drug tests by USADA. By retiring, his suspension has been frozen and he is no longer subject to UFC’s drug testing program. If he were to return, he would have to complete the five months remaining on his suspension and would be subject to random drug testing during that period.

As a wrestling fan, I couldn’t be happier to have Brock’s complete focus on the WWE. The Beast is scheduled to compete in a rematch with Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 and rumors are it could be for the Universal Championship. With UFC out of the way, could this mean Lesnar is considering working a more full time schedule in 2017?

