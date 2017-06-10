Brock Lesnar’s Raw Schedule, Paul Heyman & Samoa Joe Feud on Twitter

Ever since Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, there have been complaints about his absence as a Champion and part-timer. And true to those complaints, he hasn’t been seen on Monday Night Raw nor had to regularly defend his title in the months since. But Brock Lesnar has heard all the criticism and he has had enough.

According to several sources, Lesnar is rumored to appear at nearly every episode of Monday Night Raw in the coming weeks, leading up to his match against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire for the Universal Title.

It looks like WWE is planning a month-long setup for that PPV’s main event, with the two superstars likely spending the coming weeks trash-talking each other and possibly getting into several altercations. But it remains unclear whether Lesnar will actually be participating in any actual matches until Great Balls of Fire.

His opponent, Samoa Joe, has made no bones about his eagerness to face The Beast Incarnate, addressing the absent Universal Champion in promos and interviews since winning the number one contendership at Extreme Rules.

This reached a culmination this past week, when Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman confronted Samoa Joe on Monday Night Raw, only to be was choked out in a Coquina Clutch by the hungry challenger.

Now it seems the feud has carried over to social media. Joe and Heyman have continued their war of words via Twitter, as The Advocate promised Brock Lesnar would be out for revenge on next week’s Raw.

Collateral damage is such a unfortunate necessity. Be well Paul, I trust my message arrived without delay. I would loathe to send it again.. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 6, 2017

Heyman responded by informing the public that they could expect to see his client on next week’s program, and that the Lesnar will be seeking revenge for the harm that Heyman felt at the hands of the Samoan Submission Machine. Heyman promised that Lesnar will unleash the Beast, so perhaps we’ll get a proper face to face confrontation between the Universal Champion and The Destroyer.

However, the same rumors of Lesnar’s increased schedule also suggest that he will probably retain his title at Great Balls of Fire. The Beast will likely go on to face Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in separate feuds and title matches through the rest of the year, all leading up to a long-rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

