Brock Lesnar Reportedly Allowed to Fight in UFC Under New WWE Contract

WWE announced on Monday that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar re-signed with the company. And while that means he’ll still be an active member of the WWE roster, it doesn’t mean his days competing in the UFC are over.

According to Fightful.com reporter Steven Muehlhausen, Lesnar’s deal allows him to compete in the UFC.

EXCLUSIVE: Well, Vince McMahon broke part of the news I had. Indeed, Brock Lesnar has resigned with WWE. But, from what I have been told by multiple sources, Lesnar signed a new multi-year deal AND will also be allowed to fight in the UFC as hes still under UFC contract. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 9, 2018

“Indeed, Brock Lesnar has resigned with WWE. But, from what I have been told by multiple sources, Lesnar signed a new multi-year deal AND will also be allowed to fight in the UFC as hes still under UFC contract,” Muehlhausen tweeted.

He went on to explain that Lesnar has still had a contract with the UFC ever since the announcement of his fight against Mark Hunt back at UFC 200 in July 2016.

“Lesnar’s WWE contract had options that would have expired in August but McMahon really wanted him to stay as he views him and Rousey as his two biggest attractions,” Muehlhausen wrote.

He also went into detail about who Lesnar will face in his next UFC match.

Contd: The plan is for Lesnar to fight one time this year vs the winner between Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier fight at UFC 226. Lesnar still has to formally reenter the USADA drug testing pool and finish his suspension which is around 6 months. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenMMA) April 9, 2018

“The plan is for Lesnar to fight one time this year vs the winner between Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier fight at UFC 226. Lesnar still has to formally reenter the USADA drug testing pool and finish his suspension which is around 6 months,” Muehlhausen wrote.

The UFC 226 on July 7 features UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic defending his title against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar successfully defended his Universal Championship on Sunday at WrestleMania 34, defeating Roman Reigns in a bloody encounter. Along with the announcement of Lesnar’s re-signing, WWE announced that he and Reigns will face off in a steel cage matchat the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27 in Saudi Arabia. The card also features John Cena taking on Triple H and a 50-man Royal Rumble match.