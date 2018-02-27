Brock Lesnar Misses Advertised Face-Off With Roman Reigns on Raw

A face-off between WWE Universal Champion and Roman Reigns was announced for Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, California on Monday. But when the time came for the segment to happen, Reigns walked out and said Lesnar was not in the building.

Reigns, who won the Men’s Elimination Chamber match on Sunday to earn a championship match with Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, said that as of 30 minutes ago Lesnar was supposed to be at the arena but did not show up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This prompted “The Big Dog” to cut a promo on “The Beast,” saying that Lesnar doesn’t care about the WWE and chastised him for only showing up on a select few nights for big paydays.

Not even Paul Heyman, Lesnar’s advocate, came out to respond to Reigns’ promo. He left the ring as the commentary table offered no explanation for Lesnar’s absence.

The WrestleMania 34 match between Reigns and Lesnar has quite a long history. Reigns first took on Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 after winning the 2015 Royal Rumble match. However before the match could end, Seth Rollins ran out and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to make the match a Triple Threat. He then hit Reigns with a Curb Stomp to win the match.

Reigns would go on to win the WWE Championship three times since then, including in the main event of WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Triple H. Meanwhile Lesnar won the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, and has gone on to successfully defend it for nearly a year against the likes of Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. The last time Lesnar and Reigns were in a match together was the 2017 edition of SummerSlam, where Lesnar pinned “The Big Dog” in a five-way main event match to retain his title.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.