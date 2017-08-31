Braun Strowman Destroys Brock Lesnar to Start off WWE RAW

It didn’t take long for WWE to drop a big hint as to what the main event will be for next month’s No Mercy PPV.

WWE RAW started off with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar making his way down to the ring with Paul Heyman. Heyman got on the microphone and bragged about how Lesnar is still the champion despite the odds he had to overcome at SummerSlam. He called it a corporately sponsored felony.

Heyman went on to talk about how last night was the first time in his life that Lesnar had to be taken off the battlefield on a stretcher. He then started to brag about how Lesnar pinned Reigns and how nobody in the history of the WWE or UFC can touch him. At that point, Braun Strowman‘s theme music interrupted him.

The two went face to face in the ring with Brock reminding Braun that he is looking at the champ. Braun tried to choke slam him, but Lesnar slid out of the way. He then ran at Braun and ate a big boot. Braun then hit the running powerslam on Brock, much to the crowd’s delight.

Brock slowly climbed to his feet and received a second running powerslam for his troubles. Braun then raised the WWE Universal title belt over his head, with Lesnar at his feet, as the crowd went crazy and Paul Heyman looked on shocked.

It’s pretty obvious at this point that Lesnar vs. Strowman will headline No Mercy. This is easily the hottest world championship feud in WWE right now, and this story is one of the best that WWE can give its fans as their head to head war with the NFL’s Monday Night Football looms in September.